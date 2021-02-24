LETTER: Biden calls me a racist because of my skin color

Biden calls me

a racist because

of my skin color

It makes me really proud to live in a country where the president of the United States calls me a racist because of my skin color.

Let’s see, I have never been arrested; I have gotten three speeding tickets in my 41 years of driving; raised three kids (two with college degrees, one in college presently); and have taught in the public schools for 34 years.

Yet I am deemed to be a racist by the media and the president because of my skin color and my political views.

I served four years in the Marine Corps; paid my own way through college; paid off my student loans; and have tried to be a good citizen to my community and country. Yet I’m the bad guy.

If this country is so racist, why does everybody want to come here?

This country has mass unemployment due to the coronavirus, yet President Biden wants to allow more illegal immigrants to come here. He just ended the Keystone Pipeline, gas prices have risen 30 cents per gallon since he took office, and over 100,00 people’s employment will be affected by his executive order to shut it down.