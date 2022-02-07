Letter: Biden, Democrats have no respect for Black voters

Biden, Democrats have no respect

for Black voters

Voting legislation and the filibuster have taken center stage with President Biden’s strident speech in Atlanta.

He compared his opposition to civil rights and voting opponents, including “Bull” Conner, George Wallace and Jefferson Davis—all Democrats.

He also forgot to note the Democrats who nearly defeated the 1964 Civil Rights Act.

President Biden, Stacey Abrams, their media parrots and a wide range of race-baiting hucksters flood the information byways with their falsehoods.

President Biden and others have called opponents unpatriotic, disloyal racists, as well as “Jim Crow on steroids.” They call the various state election laws they want to overturn as some of the most restrictive in the U.S.

But Delaware, Biden’s home state, has some of the most restrictive laws on the books.

Biden is the de facto head of the Democratic Party, the party that governed the 13 slave states of the Confederacy and developed, instituted and defended Jim Crow laws.