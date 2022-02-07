Letter: Biden, Democrats have no respect for Black voters

Biden, Democrats have no respect
for Black voters
Voting legislation and the filibuster have taken center stage with President Biden’s strident speech in Atlanta.
He compared his opposition to civil rights and voting opponents, including “Bull” Conner, George Wallace and Jefferson Davis—all Democrats.
He also forgot to note the Democrats who nearly defeated the 1964 Civil Rights Act.
President Biden, Stacey Abrams, their media parrots and a wide range of race-baiting hucksters flood the information byways with their falsehoods.
President Biden and others have called opponents unpatriotic, disloyal racists, as well as “Jim Crow on steroids.” They call the various state election laws they want to overturn as some of the most restrictive in the U.S.
But Delaware, Biden’s home state, has some of the most restrictive laws on the books.
Biden is the de facto head of the Democratic Party, the party that governed the 13 slave states of the Confederacy and developed, instituted and defended Jim Crow laws.
Biden opposed school integration, stating it would make them into “jungles.” He voted against the nomination of Justice Clarence Thomas. He eulogized a KKK member of 20 years, Sen. Robert Byrd.
His arrogance and condescending attitude toward Blacks is shown in his statement: “If you have a problem figuring out if you’re for Trump or me, then you ain’t Black.”
Everything cited by the president, Democrats and others as voter suppression are and have been proven false. Yet all have been repeated by everyone from the president to the lowest AP writer.
Black voters are further insulted by statements that they are not capable of obtaining IDs, nor able to sign or write the last four numbers of their Social Security Number on absentee ballots.
Suffice it to say President Biden and the Democratic Party have no real respect for Black voters.
William M. Santina
Spotsylvania