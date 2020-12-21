LETTER: Biden, Dems are not really after unity

Biden, Democrats are not really after unity

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon called Republicans a “bunch of [expletives]”while praising Joe Biden’s call for unity. She continued: “From start to finish, he set out with this idea that unity was possible, that together we are stronger, that we, as a country, need healing, and our politics needs that too.”

So much for a call to unity!

The fact of the matter is the Democratic Socialists have no intention of working with the opposition. The progressives would rather operate in a one-party state, as in California, and unfortunately that is what is happening in Virginia.

Biden’s recent cabinet appointments suggest that he has no intention of working with the Republicans. If the Republicans retain control of the Senate, I’m sure they will give Biden the same courtesy and consideration as the Democrats gave them when Trump was elected.

Biden’s cabinet picks are interesting. Jennifer Granholm, former Michigan governor, was picked as the leader of the expansive Department of Energy. Her experience in Lansing was to speed up the transition to electric cars, among other green energy priorities.