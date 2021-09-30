LETTER: Biden focused on wrong priority

Biden focused on wrong priority

I can be nothing but furious, disappointed and embarrassed by our president.

At a news conference after touring the damage in New York left by Hurricane Ida, he focused on climate change and those who don’t see it the same way as he does.

President Biden has multiple crises to confront besides Ida and climate change: Afghanistan, our southern border, COVID-19, the national debt. Behind them, he has many serious secondary problems to face.

Climate change is certainly an issue to be addressed. However, there are over 150 industrial nations in this world—China and Russia to name just two. Our impact on the world’s climate is not the most significant.

Conversely, our contribution to its correction will not be either.

We have many other crises that are a higher priority, affect us directly and immediately, and that require Biden’s immediate attention and action.

William M. Santina

Spotsylvania