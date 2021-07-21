LETTER: Biden got it all wrong on secure voting laws

Biden got it all wrong on secure voting laws
President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia was an abysmal failure.
First, he made the assertion that the voting laws being enacted in several states are equivalent to “Jim Crow” era laws. He called them an assault on democracy.
Jim Crow laws were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Southern Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by Black people during the Reconstruction period. If Biden bothered to read any of these bills, he would have discovered that none of them restrict voting access, but actually increase access.
Second, Biden had the temerity to call on Congress to pass the “For the People Act.” Apparently, he skipped the class on federalism in law school.
Federalism is a compound mode of government that combines the federal government with state governments. It is embedded in the Constitution of the United States.
The 10th Amendment expresses the principle of federalism, also known as states’ rights, by stating that the federal government has only those powers delegated to it by the Constitution, and that all other powers not forbidden to the states by the Constitution are reserved to each state.
The bill Biden supports requires states to establish independent redistricting commissions to carry out congressional redistricting. Additionally, the bill sets forth provisions related to election security, including sharing intelligence information with state election officials, supporting states in securing their election systems, and developing a national strategy.
The emphasis is on Congress requiring states to do these things. The bill itself is in violation of the Constitution—the same Constitution which Biden swore an oath to protect and defend.
Neil J. Hornung
Spotsylvania