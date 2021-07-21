LETTER: Biden got it all wrong on secure voting laws

Biden got it all wrong on secure voting laws

President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia was an abysmal failure.

First, he made the assertion that the voting laws being enacted in several states are equivalent to “Jim Crow” era laws. He called them an assault on democracy.

Jim Crow laws were enacted in the late 19th and early 20th centuries by white Southern Democrat-dominated state legislatures to disenfranchise and remove political and economic gains made by Black people during the Reconstruction period. If Biden bothered to read any of these bills, he would have discovered that none of them restrict voting access, but actually increase access.

Second, Biden had the temerity to call on Congress to pass the “For the People Act.” Apparently, he skipped the class on federalism in law school.

Federalism is a compound mode of government that combines the federal government with state governments. It is embedded in the Constitution of the United States.