LETTER: Biden has an outstanding legislative record

Biden has an outstanding legislative record

I am responding to the May 28 letter [“Joe Biden has exceeded my low expectations”] and the supposed “unproductive” time President Biden spent as U.S. senator and as vice president.

Research, and the facts, document Biden’s outstanding legislative accomplishments for 16 years as ranking member or chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, one of the most powerful Senate committees. Article 2 Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution requires the Senate to “Advise and Consent” to the president’s appointment of “Judges” and “Officers.” This initial clearance role falls directly on Judiciary to conduct clearance, hearings and voting on presidential appointments of literally hundreds of federal judges and other presidential selections. There are now six Appeals Court judges and 12 District Court judges awaiting Judiciary hearings, plus clearing nominees for seven Appeals and 69 District Court vacancies. This is an ongoing function of Judiciary, which falls directly on the chairman and ranking member.

Judiciary also oversees the U.S. Department of Justice, including the FBI, agencies with an annual $639 million budget with 31,452 employees. Extensive budget and “authorization” hearings take place before Judiciary every year.