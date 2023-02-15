It appears there was a State of the Union address, but Joe Biden failed to show up.

Biden doesn’t command the respect of our allies, much less our adversaries. He is responsible for the deaths of 13 Marines, a sailor and a soldier during the disastrous pull out from Afghanistan. He is responsible for Afghanistan women enslaved under the Taliban rule.

He is responsible for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. After Putin met Biden, he knew he could launch his “special military operation” into Ukraine believing the U.S. would not act. Putin was trained in the KGB. He is a trained counterintelligence officer and has killed people during his career. Putin was confident the U.S. would not act after meeting a very weak Biden. Just prior to the invasion, the Florida Army National Guard and the California Air National Guard were training the Ukrainian Special Forces and Air Force, respectively. Had they remained in place, would Putin have invaded? Probably not.

On the economy, Biden’s inept administration was ramming through several spending bills, which in the end only raised the price of goods and services, resulting in the highest inflation rate in over 40 years.

Biden claimed the GOP was looking to sunset Medicaid and Social Security. Biden lied about this. The federal deficit is out of control. The federal government is spending money faster than it can print. The last time the federal budget was balanced was under Bill Clinton in 1998, when the government recorded a surplus.

There is a lot of speculation over whether Biden should run again. He is unable and unfit to serve now. The country needs young and intelligent leadership come 2024. Nikki Haley offers the exuberance and the intelligence to lead this country.

Neil J. Hornung

Spotsylvania