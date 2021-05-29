LETTER: Biden has exceeded my low expectations

Joe Biden has exceeded my low expectations
When Joe Biden was elected president, I did not expect much good coming from him. After all, he had a reputation of being on the wrong side of most issues during his long, unproductive time as a U.S. senator and as vice president.
He seemed very laid back and claimed to be a moderate. But to my surprise, he has made even more dumb decisions than I would have anticipated in a very short period of time:
He killed the Keystone pipeline, causing the loss of hundreds of good-paying jobs, then turns around and OKs a Russian pipeline to Germany.
He issued an executive order allowing biological males to compete against girls in sports.
He condemns police with what he calls “systemic racism,” while ignoring Antifa and BLM riots across this country.
He has taken the Democrat mantra of tax-and-spend to new extremes. To Joe, a trillion dollars here and there to feed his supporters and buy future Democrat voters is the name of the game. When socialist Bernie Sanders supports your spending, it cannot be good.
Sure, Biden’s approval rating is pretty good because the millions of people getting all of his giveaways see him as a modern day Robin Hood. They are too selfish to care about the country as long as they get free stuff.
Biden made ill-advised statements concerning immigration and halted construction of the wall. We have people from all around the world applying for asylum or sneaking in because our Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed.
Now, with the support and backing of the corrupt media, he wants to take credit for beating the coronavirus, when all he did was use the vaccine and distribution system created by Donald Trump. He has taken the position that anything the previous administration accomplished must be stopped, regardless of the consequences.
He claims to want bipartisan support for his agenda, but says, “If you don’t agree with me, I will go it alone.”
Biden has become the most progressive president ever and is quickly burying us in overwhelming debt. One can only hope that there are a few reasonable Democrats left in Congress to stifle his crazy plans.
Bob Peterson
Stafford