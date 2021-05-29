LETTER: Biden has exceeded my low expectations

Joe Biden has exceeded my low expectations

When Joe Biden was elected president, I did not expect much good coming from him. After all, he had a reputation of being on the wrong side of most issues during his long, unproductive time as a U.S. senator and as vice president.

He seemed very laid back and claimed to be a moderate. But to my surprise, he has made even more dumb decisions than I would have anticipated in a very short period of time:

He killed the Keystone pipeline, causing the loss of hundreds of good-paying jobs, then turns around and OKs a Russian pipeline to Germany.

He issued an executive order allowing biological males to compete against girls in sports.

He condemns police with what he calls “systemic racism,” while ignoring Antifa and BLM riots across this country.

He has taken the Democrat mantra of tax-and-spend to new extremes. To Joe, a trillion dollars here and there to feed his supporters and buy future Democrat voters is the name of the game. When socialist Bernie Sanders supports your spending, it cannot be good.