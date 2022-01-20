Letter: Biden has failed on every level since he took office

Biden has failed

on every level since he took office

Thus far, the Biden administration has failed on foreign policy, economic policy, immigration policy, energy policy and the environment. This administration has been the most divisive in modern American history.

Kamala Harris is even worse, according to every quantitative poll published. The Democrats and independents who voted for this administration did so with the understanding that they wanted someone who is moderate and able to steady the ship. But what the electorate got was an angry, elderly man who lacks any moral compass and cognitive ability to lead effectively.

Recently, the Michigan Democratic Party blasted the idea that parents should have a voice in what public schools teach, saying in a Facebook post over the weekend that public education teaches kids what society “needs them to know.” Now where have we heard that before? Terry McAuliffe ran on that platform, and it cost him the election, thank God! Clearly, the Democratic Socialist Party is morphing into the Italian Fascist Party of the early 20th century.