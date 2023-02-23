In response to Neil Hornung's letter, I concur that President Joe Biden has made a few mistakes, but I believe he has done a credible job.

I'm down-the-middle politically and feel Biden has been even-keeled in his approach to our numerous national issues. He has generally made solid decisions and is fit to serve.

I thought the State of the Union was a very solid speech. It's true that our federal budget is out of control, but final funding decisions rests with Congress.

Although it's easy to criticize, it's much more difficult to do the hard work of governing. Lastly, we need a new generation of solid political leadership.

Bobby Anderson

Stafford