LETTER: Biden insulted Black voters

The continuing hype against the Georgia voter legislation requires response.

President Joe Biden calling the Georgia legislation "Jim Crow 2.0" brings to mind the often used analogy of "the pot calling the kettle black."

Biden is the titular head of the Democrat Party, which developed, instituted and defended "Jim Crow laws." The same party that nearly defeated the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which passed only with Republican support.

He also opposed busing to integrate schools, voted against and nearly derailed the nomination of Justice Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court, and sponsored the 1994 crime bill.

Each of the items in the Georgia legislation Biden cited were false. Voting does not end at 5 p.m.; it is extended to 7 p.m. Sunday voting is not ended, nor are drop boxes removed from Black districts.

He further insulted Black voters by implying that they are not capable of obtaining photo ID's nor able to write the last four digits of their Social Security number on absentee ballots.

Biden's arrogant and condescending attitude toward Black voters was clearly shown in his statement, "If you don't vote for me, you ain't Black." There are many other examples.