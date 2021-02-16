LETTER: Biden is already failing our country

President Biden is already failing our country

President Joe Biden says we need to address joblessness. So he stopped the Keystone Pipeline and put 11,000 people out of work; halted work on the southern border wall; and stopped any new leases on government land for oil and gas drilling, cutting an unknown number of potential jobs.

He is pushing for a $15 minimum wage, which the Congressional Budget Office says will cause the loss of 1.4 million jobs. He plans to provide a path to citizenship for approximately 11 million aliens who broke the law by entering the U.S. illegally, creating many new workers to take jobs from American citizens.

With the wall incomplete, more and more illegals will be jamming the border and worming their way into the country, thanks to Biden’s policies.

Our national debt is way out of hand, so Joe wants to forgive some (if not all) student loan debt. This is our tax money that was loaned in good faith to people for a college education—with an obligation to repay it, just like any other loan. Any portion that is forgiven will add to our national debt.