Letter: Biden is doing a fine job

President Biden
is doing a fine job
The right-wing media has been “having a day” raving about issues, sometimes very minor ones, President Biden has had to deal with to bring back our economy and strengthen our country. They say “wow, look at what Biden has said or done,” and then follow up with their dire interpretation of how his administration is failing because of what he has just said or done.
The truth is that the Biden administration is having to straighten out the country and bring back its economy after the four destructive years of the prior administration. And he has had to do this while coming up with workable strategies to deal with the real, ever-changing and terrible situations caused by the virus.
I believe Biden has done one heck of a good job doing this. He is not flamboyant and does not place himself first in all actions and presentations, but works steadily, in an unsteady environment, toward getting a good job done well.
To show the progress under Biden, the stock market has been higher than the past administration, a record 5.6 million jobs have been added since he took office, and unemployment is 4.6 percent, down from a projected 10 percent. Also, wages are increasing at the fastest rate in 20 years, economic growth is slated to hit a healthy 5 percent, and the latest news is that claims for the unemployed are the lowest in 52 years.
He and his administration have secured broadband internet, better roads and bridges, electric power and water you can drink and is working toward better child care assistance, pre-kindergarten and lower drug prices. And more things are in the works.
It sounds pretty good for all of us, whether you support the Biden administration or not.
Jack Mounts
Stafford