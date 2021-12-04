Letter: Biden is doing a fine job

President Biden

is doing a fine job

The right-wing media has been “having a day” raving about issues, sometimes very minor ones, President Biden has had to deal with to bring back our economy and strengthen our country. They say “wow, look at what Biden has said or done,” and then follow up with their dire interpretation of how his administration is failing because of what he has just said or done.

The truth is that the Biden administration is having to straighten out the country and bring back its economy after the four destructive years of the prior administration. And he has had to do this while coming up with workable strategies to deal with the real, ever-changing and terrible situations caused by the virus.

I believe Biden has done one heck of a good job doing this. He is not flamboyant and does not place himself first in all actions and presentations, but works steadily, in an unsteady environment, toward getting a good job done well.