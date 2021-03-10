LETTER: Biden is hosting a super-spreader event

Biden is hosting a super-spreader event at the border

I see we have a new super-spreader event coming our way. Thanks to the “Neanderthal” in the White House who is releasing thousands of illegal aliens across our country from the southern border during a pandemic.

Biden is so worried about people wearing a mask and washing their hands, but there are thousands of illegal aliens crossing our southern border every day since the “Puppet-in-Chief” took office. And there is no testing, no PPE, no social distancing and no masks.

Hidin’ Biden has a fence with razor wire and 5,000 troops surrounding the White House, but he opened the borders for the rest of us taxpayers. And Biden voters are now at risk of being exposed to more COVID-19.

It seems very funny to me that the so-called news media has not said very much about this very important event. This is the same media, along with Biden voters, who said that Trump lied.

“Puppet” Biden has lied about everything since he opened his mouth.

George Clarke

King George