Letter: Biden is leading from the front

Biden is leading from the front

This opinion is to counter Mr. Neil Hornung’s opinion in the April 24 edition of The Free Lance–Star about President Biden leading from behind.

President Biden has done about as good a job as can be done considering the global implications of a potential nuclear conflict with Russia. I have four points to make.

First, the past president (Trump) considered the invasion of Ukraine by Russia to be a Russian problem, and he worked his entire presidency to weaken NATO.

Second, President Biden, since the beginning of this invasion, has worked to unite all NATO countries to supply Ukraine with weapons the Ukrainian Army used to stop the Russians at the doorstep of Kiev. NATO is so united now that Sweden and Finland (both neutral countries) want to join NATO immediately to stop further aggression by Putin into their countries.

Third, billions of U.S. dollars for modern weapons and needed ammunition has been sent to Ukraine at the direct request of President Biden under executive authority.

Fourth, Russia asked directly that the U.S. stop arming Ukraine or there may be unforeseen consequences.

Did Biden stop arming Ukraine? No, he increased the aid and the type of combat weapons to further defeat the Russians in Ukrainian.

I thank God that Joe Biden is the president of the United States during this crisis. It is time for all Americans to lead from the front and support our national leadership in fighting Russian aggression.

Rick Edmond

Stafford