LETTER: Biden is not a 'kind and moral man'

Biden is not a ‘kind and moral man’

One naïve PBS reporter referred to President Joe Biden as a “kind and moral man.” He is nothing of the kind.

What is moral about supporting late-term abortion or the burning and looting of our cities, forcing small business owners to close their establishments?

What’s kind about encouraging poor families in Central America and elsewhere to give their life’s savings to drug and human traffickers and turning their underage children over to such criminals to make a dangerous journey through Mexico to chase an uncertain outcome?

Children as young as 5 and under have been abandoned and lost on this trek. Hundreds of bodies of dead migrants have been found on the U.S. side of the border. How many unreported bodies have been found in Mexico?

The crowded, COVID-infected facilities for unaccompanied minors at the border make the Obama/Trump cages look like summer camp.

Replacing Donald Trump with Biden because you didn’t like his personality is about as smart as replacing your world-renowned surgeon with one who graduated at the bottom of his class from a mediocre medical school just because he has a wonderful bedside manner.