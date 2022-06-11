Letter: Biden is out of touch with American people

Biden out of

touch with people

President Biden appears to be living in a fantasy world. Due to his horrific handling of our economy, he seems to be unaware of the everyday American who is struggling to put gas in their vehicles and food on their tables.

Raging inflation is the highest in four decades. What’s next? President Biden has no clue. He should admit to his mistakes and consult former President Trump on how to get out of this mess.

Having served in the United States Secret Service for over 24 years, I traveled around the world on military jets dozens of times. Most of the aircraft I flew on, including Air Force One, had the ability to fuel midair.

My question to the president is: With no fuel, how will they charge batteries during his flight on Air Force One? Maybe they could install windmills or solar panels.

Biden rides around in his gas-guzzling limousine, nicknamed the “Beast,” flies on the world’s best aircraft and never has to worry about the cost of food, gas or utilities. Maybe the president should change his life style so that he, too, contributes something to his Green New Deal fantasy desires.

President Biden needs to acknowledge that he and his administration are the real reason behind the significant economic crises facing America. President Biden must emerge from the basement and change course now before it is too late. Maybe it already is.

Stephen Schenk

Spotsylvania