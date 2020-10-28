LETTER: Biden laptop story may be a game-changer

Biden laptop story may be a game-changer

As a boy growing up on Long Island in the early 1960s, I was accustomed to reading the home-delivered New York Times every day. My parents were avid readers of The Times, but also subscribed to The New York Post and the local newspaper, The Levittown Tribune.

During that period The New York Times enjoyed a reputation for superior journalism, “with all the news that is fit to print” being the gold standard and envy of other papers throughout the nation. My general impression of The New York Post during that period was that it appealed to a demographic less interested in a stylistic format and more interested in to-the-point gutsy news coverage.

Boy, have “Times” changed!

Today, the New York Times has become just another partisan hack in the newspaper world. It appears to routinely spike stories and no longer publishes newsworthy investigative articles that conflict with their editorial left-wing world view. As a result, it is no surprise that its circulation and readership have declined sharply.