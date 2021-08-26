LETTER: Biden mishandled Afghanistan withdrawal

Biden mishandled border, Afghanistan withdrawal

Robert Gates, who served as secretary of defense in the Obama/Biden administration, stated several years ago that Joe Biden was likable and a man of integrity, but that Biden has been wrong on most every foreign policy decision during his 40-year political career.

Many people voted for Biden simply because he appeared to be more likable than Donald Trump with no thought of his abilities. Based on his totally inept handling of the southern border illegal immigration crisis and now completely bungling the Afghanistan withdrawal process, he substantiates Mr. Gates’ allegations.

Biden started by closing Bagram airfield against the advice of the military, leaving the U.S. with no place to conduct military flights. Then he withdrew our troops, leaving U.S. civilians, Afghani collaborators and our allied nation’s citizens to fend for themselves, surrounded by Taliban fighters.

A variety of world leaders are condemning Biden’s actions and rightly so. He should be removed from office, but then we would be stuck with the equally incompetent and more radical Kamala Harris.

Bob Peterson

Stafford