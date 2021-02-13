LETTER: Biden needs to fix postal service

Biden needs to fix postal service

I know President Biden has a lot of priorities, but someone needs to address our postal system.

Yesterday, I received a holiday card that was postmarked Dec. 15 from Traverse City, Mich.—almost two months after it was mailed.

I ordered an appointment calendar on eBay on Jan. 14 that was to arrive between Jan. 23 and 25. No luck. Another notice said it would come by Jan. 27. Yesterday, they changed the date to Feb. 18.

This is not a bulky package. It was coming from Georgia and left Georgia on Jan. 22. Then it was in Sandston, Va., on Jan. 29; back to Georgia on Jan. 30; then to New Jersey on Feb. 3 and still there on Feb. 4. No further tracking could be found as of Feb. 10, so I’m not sure where it is now.

Maybe it will arrive in time to use in 2021.

Darlene Ackerman

Woodford