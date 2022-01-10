Letter: Biden not a remarkable success

President Biden not

a remarkable success

In response to Mr. Billingsley’s “Biden achieved remarkable success in first year” [Jan. 4], did we forget some issues?

There was the Afghanistan debacle in which many Americans died and $80 billion in equipment was left as a gift to the Taliban. Then the open border for the cartels to infect America as well as our taxes paying for their plush hotels. Next, oil leases and drilling stopped along with Nordstream pipeline to Putin.

Democratic states and cities are in shambles, and his policies for COVID are destroying our children and the workforce. Inflation is the highest it has been in 40 years. His choices for the administration making our political decisions is the worst in American history, Kamala and company.

Facts, as Mr. Billingsley said, these are just a few he forgot to mention.

Pete Seftas

Spotsylvania