Letter: Biden rallied world against Russia

In support of

President Biden

In “Biden’s policies at home, abroad hurt America” [April 1], John Thyen says he “can’t think of one thing Joe Biden has done to help everyday Americans.” This view, perpetuated everyday by the “faux news channel” and embraced by those for whom the faux news channel serves as their sole source of news, is alarming and dangerous. It has led to the current situation in which the once-proud GOP sees as its sole function to attack and undermine the Biden administration’s efforts to govern, while refusing to denounce those like Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz, who only serve to embarrass and bring disrepute to the party.

Apparently, having convinced many of its members to believe the “big lie” about the 2020 presidential election, the GOP believes it can with impunity obstruct and prevent the Biden administration’s efforts to improve the lives of everyday Americans, and then convince those, like Thyen, to blame President Biden and the Democrats.

Particularly galling is Thyen’s suggestion that President Biden is somehow to blame for Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine. Perhaps Thyen would be surprised to learn that the previous president publicly and shamelessly praised Putin, and the Biden administration has been busy mending relationships with NATO allies that had been badly ruptured by the previous president and his “America First” policy.

Today, as a result of President Biden’s efforts, the whole world stands united against Putin and his Russian war machine. For that, President Biden deserves our praise and gratitude.

Robert Billingsley

Stafford