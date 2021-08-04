LETTER: Biden reminds me of Jimmy Carter

Joe Biden reminds me of Jimmy Carter

I hope all you Biden supporters, Democrats, liberals and members of the “woke” crowd are happy with the policies of President Joe Biden.

Let’s review some of the highlights:

Gas has gone up 45 percent since February. I know you will argue that gas always goes up at this time of year because of the change from winter to summer mix, but how does that benefit the people Democrats say they want to help—the middle class?

Democrats want everybody to have electric cars/trucks. How is that going to happen? Reality check: It takes electricity to charge them, and I really don’t think wind and solar alone can meet the demand, unless we want to live the lifestyle of a Third World country.

Now your president wants us to start wearing masks again even after you have been vaccinated.

Yes, Liberals, I have been vaccinated since February 2021. Have you noticed the COVID-19 cases have increased since 1.1 million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since then?

The Biden administration has shipped these illegal immigrants to every section of the country. Gee, I wonder if that has anything to do with the increase of cases?