LETTER: Biden should stop calling himself Catholic

Biden should

stop calling

himself a Catholic

President Biden, please stop calling yourself a Catholic and especially a “devout Catholic.” You are neither! The truth is, anyone who champions the murder of children in their mother’s womb is not Catholic and certainly not a “devout” Catholic.

The Catholic Church has taught since the time of the Apostles in the Didache that abortion and infanticide are gravely contrary to the moral law. They are evil.

But in his first few days as president, Biden has implemented his campaign promise of providing unlimited abortions by rejoining the World Health Organization, which is a large backer of international abortions. He also reversed the Mexico City policy so that federal funds can again go to non-governmental organizations that provide abortions in developing countries.

He will also most likely eliminate the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits federal funding for abortions through federal programs like Medicaid. All of these policies are in direct opposition to the teachings of the Catholic Church.

Many in the mainstream media are trying to portray President Biden as a Catholic as well. Enough already!