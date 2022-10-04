Letter: Biden-Spanberger hurt our economy

Since January 2021, the Biden–Spanberger plan has run our American economic train off the tracks and into the ditch. Due to the Biden–Spanberger plan, they have canceled energy producing: digging, drilling and fracking projects. Sure, the price of gas has come down, but that is because we have changed our driving habits and the demand for gas is down. Thus, the price is down. It has come to whether we drive or eat, and eating won out.

However, the price of diesel has not dropped much because most everything we eat and use comes on diesel trucks. This 40-year high inflation is bankrupting us.

The Biden–Spanberger agenda has bankrupted our 401k's with high interest rates. The Biden–Spanberger team still can't readily supply our babies with baby formula. The Biden–Spanberger agenda made a disaster of our retreat from Afghanistan leaving 13 dead Americans in the process. The Biden–Spanberger team is hiring 87,000 IRS agents. These new agents should start with trying to find the $163 billion handed out during the pandemic by the Biden–Spanberger team that they now can't find. The Biden–Spanberger plan has left our southern border wide open, letting in illegals who are taking the jobs away from us Americans who make a living working with our hands.

Everything Biden–Spanberger touches turns into a disaster. That is why I am voting for Yesli Vega. However, if she can't help put our American train back on its tracks, then I will vote her out in two years. As for the abortion issue, Congress had 50 years to codify it, to no avail. The U.S. Supreme Court says it is a state's issue.

Michael Boggs

Spotsylvania