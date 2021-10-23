LETTER: Biden voters are to blame for state of union

Biden voters are to blame for state of union

A couple of weeks ago, a writer asked the public not to blame President Biden for today’s problems and went on to say that the decision to vote for Biden was because of hate of President Trump.

Like the writer, I do not blame President Biden for the outrageous price of gasoline, the record inflation, horrendous grocery prices, the border crisis (which has become a COVID spreader), or the loss of tens of thousands of union jobs. I blame the people who voted to put him in office

I blame those same voters for closing a U.S. pipeline and putting as many as 2,800 diesel-spewing trucks on the road to carry the oil, while allowing one from Russia and making Europe dependent on Russia for energy.

I also blame them for the human trafficking and increased drug overdose deaths from our open border. I blame them for the transgender policies that have resulted in two sexual assaults in Loudoun County schools.

I blame Biden voters for the false Russian narrative against Trump while ignoring the involvement of the Biden family. I blame those voters for the enrichment of Democrat leaders with dealings with the Chinese Communists.