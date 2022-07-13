Letter: Biden weak and ineffective on foreign policy matters

Biden weak, ineffective on foreign policy

Joe Biden could go down as the worst president in our history, especially in foreign policy matters and specifically in dealing with Russia.

Robert Gates, former defense secretary under President Obama, was right in an interview stating that he believes: “President Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Winston Churchill said in his famous 1939 quote on the eve of the Second World War: “It [Russia] is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”

However, few historians go on to cite the entire quote: “But perhaps there is a key. That key is [understanding] Russian national interest.”

Seven years later, Churchill used that key to unlock his version of the answer to that riddle, asserting “I am convinced that there is nothing they [Russia] admire so much as strength, and there is nothing for which they have less respect than for weakness, especially military weakness.”

Biden and his administration fail to acknowledge or understand Russian national interests or use of our military strength in dealing with foreign adversaries.

The Biden presidency came at the worst time in our history and I believe triggered Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The world is far less safe today under his administration.

Decades from now will history see 2022 as the eve of World War III and widespread use of nuclear weapons? A most frightening and real existential threat to our planet.

God help us, will the planet survive three more years of the Biden administration?

Paul Gray

Stafford