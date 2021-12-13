Letter: Biden's accomplishments as a great president

A list of Biden’s ‘accomplishments’
as a great president
In response to “President Biden is doing a fine job” [Dec. 5],
Biden’s accomplishments as a great president:
- Made a debacle of our withdrawal from Afghanistan;
- Left hundreds of Americans and allies in Afghanistan, who are still there;
- Highest inflation rate in decades;
- Canceled the Keystone pipeline, moving the U.S. from oil/gas exporter to importer, no longer energy independent;
- Canceled the wall, opening the border and allowing entry of 1.5 million illegals from a multitude of countries;
- Canceled the “Remain in Mexico” policy, then had to reinstate it;
- Appointed the weakest and most inept cabinet in history;
- Made the U.S. the joke heard around the world;
- Has strived to advance the U.S. debt by trillions of dollars;
- Has the U.S. printing office putting billions of dollars in circulation, which leads to massive inflation;
- Working toward giving illegals $450,000 per person for family separation;
- His leadership has emboldened Russia in Ukraine and China in Taiwan, which will probably lead to the fall of both Ukraine and Taiwan in 2022. Taiwan is the largest computer chip manufacturer in the world, which would make us more dependent on China.