Letter: Biden's border behavior has endangered the American people

Biden’s border behavior endangers Americans

I could write many pages about Biden’s mistakes, lies, gaffes and poor decisions and policies. But I will focus on what I believe is one of his worst and most dangerous decisions. It was his comments that basically opened up our southern border, and now he refuses to do anything about it.

Illegal immigrants from all over the world have overrun our border. For those of you who rely on mainstream “news” organizations or CNN and MSNBC to keep informed of events affecting the United States, you probably are not aware that through the end of this fiscal year well over 2,000,000 illegals will have been apprehended at the southern border and most are still here.

Additionally, it is estimated that another 500,000 escaped after being spotted by authorities and are known as “gotaways.” This invasion includes violent criminals of all types, potential terrorists on the no-fly list and disease carriers.

Last year over 11,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized by Customs and Border Protection, which is enough to kill every American seven times over. More than 100,000 Americans, mostly young people, died last year by ingesting fentanyl. President Trump had pretty good control of the border with the remain in Mexico policy, agreements with Mexico to slow the movement of illegals from the south, COVID controls and construction of the wall.

Out of ignorance and hate for all things Trump, Biden canceled all of those things and invited what Democrats see as future Democrats to “come on in.” In doing so, he has endangered the health, safety and financial well being of the American people.

Bob Peterson

Stafford