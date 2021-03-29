LETTER: Biden's border policies created humanitarian crisis

Biden’s border policies created humanitarian crisis

Forget how raising taxes will destroy the middle class and the poor. Forget about the XL pipeline and jobs. Forget about the filibuster, and that President Joe Biden did a total reversal from the 327 the Democrats filed last year.

Our border is being overwhelmed and yes, there is no crisis, Joe. C’mon man.

Besides the increase in drugs coming into the U.S., the cartels are making massive amounts of money on human trafficking in the most inhumane ways.

Lets go, Republicans. Stand up and fight back.

Pete Seftas

Fredericksburg