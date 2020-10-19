LETTER: Biden's climate change agenda is the real disaster

Biden’s climate change plan is the real disaster

I The wildfires on the West coast have nothing whatsoever to do with “climate change.” They are totally the result of foolish forest management practices foisted on governments back in the late 20th century by no-nothing environmental radicals, with the Sierra Club in the lead.

We hear about droughts and hurricanes, as well as other calamities such as tornadoes, floods and the like, but averaged over time, they simply aren’t increasing either in numbers or intensity.

Financial losses increase because people foolishly build where they shouldn’t, and Congress foolishly insures them for doing so.

Deaths from environmental catastrophes are declining year after year, and are a small percentage of what they were before humans started burning fossil fuels in a big way, creating increasing amounts of atmospheric CO2.

The predicted numbers of deaths from CO2-induced warming are simply out to lunch and have no bearing on reality. CO2 is responsible for the re-greening of the Earth, and crops are increasing from one record to the next, year after year.