LETTER: Biden's climate change agenda is the real disaster

Biden’s climate change plan is the real disaster
I The wildfires on the West coast have nothing whatsoever to do with “climate change.” They are totally the result of foolish forest management practices foisted on governments back in the late 20th century by no-nothing environmental radicals, with the Sierra Club in the lead.
We hear about droughts and hurricanes, as well as other calamities such as tornadoes, floods and the like, but averaged over time, they simply aren’t increasing either in numbers or intensity.
Financial losses increase because people foolishly build where they shouldn’t, and Congress foolishly insures them for doing so.
Deaths from environmental catastrophes are declining year after year, and are a small percentage of what they were before humans started burning fossil fuels in a big way, creating increasing amounts of atmospheric CO2.
The predicted numbers of deaths from CO2-induced warming are simply out to lunch and have no bearing on reality. CO2 is responsible for the re-greening of the Earth, and crops are increasing from one record to the next, year after year.
Famines and the widespread deaths of hundreds of millions from hunger have been predicted by the environmental doomsayers starting in the late 1960s, and their predictions have been all wrong. The disasters simply aren’t happening.
Bottom line: there is no runaway temperature rise happening. There is no looming CO2 disaster, and the Green New Deal that Mr. Biden supports is, in fact, not based on science, engineering or economics, but rather on magical thinking.
A vote for Democrats and their nonsensical climate change agenda will bring us the real climate crisis.
Bill Stewart
Stafford
