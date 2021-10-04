LETTER: Biden's decisions are ruining the country

Joe Biden’s decisions are ruining the country

During the eight months since Joe Biden took office, some 1.5 million illegal aliens have come through our porous southern border. That not only includes those who have been stopped by our Border Patrol, but thousands more who have escaped detection and are already in the U.S.

Most of them have come in without being adequately vetted and without vaccination. Some came in with COVID!

We have also admitted over 120,000 “refugees” from Afghanistan, thanks to Biden’s “highly successful extraordinary airlift” from that country. Virtually none of these people were adequately vetted nor vaccinated.

They are now being housed in various military bases around the country, and some of them have already used Uber to travel outside of the base. Where did they get the money? How sure are we that none of them are terrorists hell-bent on causing us harm?

How many terrorists are now in our country planning the next 9/11 in a city where you or your loved ones live or work? How many Americans will die in the next terrorist attack? How many easily gained access to our country thanks to the stubborn and foolish man and his naïve, misguided minions we put in the White House?