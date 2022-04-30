Letter: Biden's not doing the good job you think he is

Biden’s not doing the good job you think he is

This is in response to Rick Edmond’s April 27 letter. He stated that Trump worked to weaken NATO. Not true. Trump leaned on NATO countries to meet their obligation, which is 2% of GDP. Only five of the 30 NATO countries were meeting their obligation.

He stated that Biden is providing weapons to Ukraine; however, that should have been done before the war began. He also stated that Sweden and Finland want to join NATO. Of course they do when they look at Russia’s aggression. That shows that Trump was right to strengthen NATO.

Biden should be allowing Poland’s MIG aircraft to be sent to the Ukraine, as well as sending retired EA-6B or EA-18G electronic warfare and A-10 aircraft to the Ukraine. The A-10s could have ripped apart the Russian convoys.

When we have weak presidents like Biden, Obama and Carter, our enemies look at that as a green light to exploit. Remember Biden’s debacle in Afghanistan and Obama’s red line in the sand in Syria regarding chemical weapons, which Syria ignored without any consequences?

Mr. Edmond also conveniently omitted the disaster on our southern border. Biden’s open border allowed 1.2 million illegal aliens to enter our country spreading drugs like fentanyl (the number one killer of Americans aged 18 to 45), COVID-19, human trafficking and 42 people on the terrorist watch list.

Also, lets not forget the 8.5% and rising inflation due to Biden’s attack on the oil and gas industry. We had energy independence prior to Biden which is in our strategic national interest. This is what happens when you lead from behind.

James McCumber

Spotsylvania