LETTER: Biden's performance is dismal so far

Biden’s performance so far is dismal

Opening the borders to allow anyone (some of whom are COVID positive) who wants free stuff from the U.S. to walk in and get a bus ticket to wherever they want to go; thinking that putting children into “facilities” (not cages) was a great idea; kissing up to Iran; snubbing our allies in the Middle East; and pushing a “pandemic relief bill” that earmarks less than 10 percent of the money to actually fight the virus are only a few of the brilliant moves the Biden administration has made since he took office.

I feel so much safer now that he is in charge (or whomever he answers to). So much for working with both sides of the aisle.

I realize President Biden is the leader of the 80 million voters who supported him, but like it or not, there are the other 75 million voters who will hold him accountable for these disastrous moves. We will see Biden and his comrades at the polls in 2022 (unless he changes the law and only allows confirmed socialist supporters to vote).

OK, go ahead and slam me for having an opinion that doesn’t conform to your views. We are used to it because that’s what you guys do best.

Ed Kerr

Stafford