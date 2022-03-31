Letter: Biden's policies hurt America

Biden’s policies at home, abroad hurt America

I can’t think of one thing Joe Biden has done to help everyday Americans, the very people he was elected to protect and defend. We have millions of unvetted people streaming across our southern border, including criminals and terrorists, the impact of which will be felt for generations to come.

We have rampant inflation and a war on fossil fuels that has resulted in the loss of thousands of American jobs. Our energy independence has been replaced by our president begging our enemies (Venezuela and Iran) for oil. Saudi Arabia, once our ally, has found a new ally in China and won’t even answer the phone when our president calls. The Abraham Accords that have checkmated Iran and brought stability to the Middle East have been all but abandoned. Our Democrat run cities have been turned into crime ridden hell holes.

During the 2020 election campaign, conservatives warned that Biden’s weakness would get us into a war. Here we are a little over a year later with a war in Ukraine, caused purely by Biden’s weakness and misguided policies, a war that threatens to lead us to World War III.

If you keep voting Democrat but are unhappy with the increasing price of gas, food and almost everything else, maybe it’s time to vote for someone else instead of Democrats who believe that you can reduce debt by spending more. Try that with your credit card, and see how it works. Apparently, that only works with other people’s money.

John Thyen

Spotsylvania