LETTER: Biden's relief bill is seriously flawed

Biden’s COVID relief bill is seriously flawed

Donald Lauer states that Republicans should’ve supported the virus relief bill [letter to the editor, March 16]. If the bill was really a COVID-19 bill, I am sure that all Republicans would have supported it. Instead it was a huge waste.

We are in serious debt to the tune of $27 trillion. This so-called relief bill provides over $350 billion to bail out pre-COVID debt in poorly run Democratic states, and it gives away $1,400 to almost every man, woman and child for no logical reason. If you are still employed and as a couple are making up to $150,000, why do you need this money?

People are spending less because we aren’t eating out, going on vacation or attending entertainment events. If you retained your job, chances are you have leftover cash. Americans paid down credit card debt by $83 billion in 2020.

Most of the money allocated to schools is for 2022 and beyond, so how does that help open schools today? The expanded earned income tax credit, child tax credits and reduced Obamacare copays are nothing more than expanded welfare. The rescue bill includes $5 billion to Black farmers simply because they are Black. It provides $86 billion to bail out failed union pension plans.