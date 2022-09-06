Letter: Biden's student debt forgiveness plan will increase inflation, inequality, tuition and the national debt

The Free Lance–Star’s transformation from a once-conservative newspaper to a staunchly progressive newspaper is best illustrated by its slanted coverage of Joe Biden’s trillion dollar student debt forgiveness plan. It ran four op-eds claiming that even more debt should have been forgiven, but only one that raised questions about the fairness and cost of such massive forgiveness at taxpayer expense.

Analysts at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School say that Biden’s plan could cost $1 trillion, once you factor in its changes to income-driven repayment plans. Those modified plans will encourage colleges to raise tuition like crazy, because “under income-based repayment, your payments vary with your income, not the size of the loan” you took out to pay for tuition. Such subsidized loans make tuition rise faster, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Biden’s plan will increase inflation, inequality, tuition and the national debt.