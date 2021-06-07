LETTER: Bike paths would make Stafford safer

Bike paths would make Stafford safer

I am 13 years old, and I live in North Stafford. I go to A.G. Wright Middle School and am a member of Boy Scout Troop 317. I like to bike and skateboard around my neighborhood.

The problem is that there are not a lot of bike lanes or sidewalks, and the road conditions are not optimal for skateboarding.

I like living in Stafford, but many communities in Northern Virginia have taken the time to ensure their citizens have good quality bike paths. I think that if Stafford would invest in updating its roads, all the people living here would benefit.

Runners, bikers and skateboarders would have a safe place to be outside. Cars wouldn’t have to share the road with these outdoor activities.

Aiden Lazerson

Stafford