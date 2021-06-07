 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Bike paths would make Stafford safer
0 comments

LETTER: Bike paths would make Stafford safer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bike paths would make Stafford safer

I am 13 years old, and I live in North Stafford. I go to A.G. Wright Middle School and am a member of Boy Scout Troop 317. I like to bike and skateboard around my neighborhood.

The problem is that there are not a lot of bike lanes or sidewalks, and the road conditions are not optimal for skateboarding.

I like living in Stafford, but many communities in Northern Virginia have taken the time to ensure their citizens have good quality bike paths. I think that if Stafford would invest in updating its roads, all the people living here would benefit.

Runners, bikers and skateboarders would have a safe place to be outside. Cars wouldn’t have to share the road with these outdoor activities.

Aiden Lazerson

Stafford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert