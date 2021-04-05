LETTER: Bill highlights important foster care issues

Bill highlights important foster care issues

April is Child Abuse Prevention month. Across the country, blue pinwheels are being planted to highlight the importance of supporting all families by preventing child abuse and neglect.

The April 1 editorial [“Northam should sign a foster kinship bill”] highlights the important issue of foster care in all Virginia communities.

In the City of Fredericksburg, 29 children are currently in foster care—down from a high of 48 in January 2019. Children come into foster care when there is evidence, certified in the Juvenile Domestic Relations Court, that a child has been abused and/or neglected, and this is rarely because of their bad behavior.

Child welfare advocates know that children thrive when they are able to grow up in a safe, loving environment, and when that is not possible, placement with extended family is best. Family finding has been in practice long before the foster kinship bill, and most social workers work diligently to find placements for children with family, fictive kin and friends.

Placing children in foster care is a decision of last resort—not “their default.”