Having had the privilege of representing Stafford and Fredericksburg in the House of Delegates for three decades, and serving 15 years as speaker, I’ve crossed paths with hundreds of elected officials and candidates for public office. Lee Peters III, running for delegate in the Fredericksburg-based 65th House District, is in a league of his own, and I am thrilled that he is a candidate for the seat I once held.

Few have served our community with the dedication and distinction of Lee Peters. A Marine Corps veteran, Lee has kept our neighborhoods safe for 18 years during his commendable career in local law enforcement. Service to others has been the center of Lee’s life, and when it seems too often that politics is defined by cynicism and self-promotion, it is refreshing to see a leader with unshakeable integrity step up to run for office.

When Democrats took complete control of the Virginia government, they catered to liberal special interest groups and abandoned the needs of working families and small businesses. Their soft-on-crime policies undermined law enforcement and made us less safe. Lee has lived the consequences of poor policy-making and will help set the agenda in Richmond on critical public safety issues. He is equipped with real-world experience and a unique understanding of the issues and how they impact our community.

I have complete faith that Lee Peters will be a principled, effective voice for our values. Gov. Youngkin has wholeheartedly endorsed him and needs him in the General Assembly to continue delivering his agenda of safe streets, excellent schools, lower taxes and a thriving economy.

I urge you to cast your vote for Lee Peters for Delegate in the June 20 Republican Primary — or join me in voting early, on or before June 17.

Bill Howell

Stafford