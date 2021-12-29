Letter: Billingsley wrote a great letter, but I disagree with his points

Mr. Billingsley wrote a good letter,

This is comment on Mr. Rob Billingsley’s well-written Dec. 17 letter, “Inflation isn’t Biden administration’s fault.” On the subjects of 1) inflation; 2) COVID and lockdowns: and 3) Biden’s Build-Back-Better program now under consideration, I respectfully disagree with Billingsley on each.

1) Pandemics don’t cause inflation. Inflation is caused by central banks’ (i.e., our Fed) setting interest rates lower than the ‘real’ rate, in order to promote full employment and a humming national economy, both politically popular with voters. Typical results are economic boom followed by bust. Both Trump and Biden encouraged low rates. The Fed complied.

2) The economically disastrous lockdowns were ill-advised and already known to be non-productive. Ordering of lockdowns was idiocy on display. Small businesses were devastated, with many not reopening. The Biden government reacted with inflationary money-printing and distribution on a grand scale.