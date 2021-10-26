LETTER: Blame on both sides for shooting tragedy

Blame on both sides for shooting tragedy

“Man shot by deputy files $26 million lawsuit” [Oct. 20] explains how a man was shot by the police because they thought he had a firearm and was threatening them. In reality, the victim only had a cordless telephone, yet he had told the 911 dispatcher over the phone he was holding a firearm.

The victim was shot eight times, resulting in many injuries.

I also think the victim being shot eight times is overkill and that the cop only shot that many times because the victim turned out to be an African American male.

This could have been prevented if the victim had just stated in the 911 call that he did not have a weapon because the police would not have gone to his home with such caution and anticipation.

John Clements

Spotsylvania