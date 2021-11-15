Letter: Book banners should start with the Bible

Book banners should start with the Bible

At a recent Spotsylvania County School Board meeting, the issue of banning books that offend was raised. Based on the make up of the incoming board, we’re sure to see the book banners have a field day. I have just one question. What are you so afraid of?

Does reading about someone’s experience that is different from yours so unsettle you the only answer is to ban them? Authors like Toni Morrison or Ralph Ellison? Elie Wiesel or Gandhi?

Is it honest discussions of human sexuality?

If we’re going to start banning books because of sex or because they give unsettling messages, then let’s start with the most offensive book of all.

Let’s just ban the Bible.

I can’t think of a book that would be more offensive to today’s right-wing Republican Party. Jesus charges people to feed the poor, clothe the naked, love those who hate you, welcome the foreigner, not pass judgment on others and practice unconditional love.