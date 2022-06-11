Letter: Book banning isn't about the books

Book banning is about politics, not the books

Since last November, library book banning and burning have been at the forefront of much discussion at Spotsylvania School Board meetings, with “parental choice” citizens taking action to remove books from school libraries, and the new majority of the school board backing them.

Most recently, eight books were challenged as pornographic. The result of the challenge was that all eight books were found appropriate for high schools. The decision is being appealed.

School librarians have been called pedophiles and groomers. There have been threats that at some point they will have to be held accountable for “distributing porn.”

Well, it turns out that book banning is not popular here in America, and the idea of book burning is even more egregious.

It appears the parental choice group has decided its wording needs to change. The new narrative is that they aren’t calling for books to be banned because that would involve the courts. They now state they just want them removed from our school libraries. It’s semantics, and they’re hoping the masses will buy it.

To permanently remove a book from a school library is to ban it. That book is inaccessible in that library after removal. Some students have no other access to books. They don’t have the means to visit a public library, and they and their parents can’t afford to buy their books. For those students the book is banned. Period.

Some who don’t live in Spotsylvania may believe this doesn’t affect them. Please know that it does. This is nationwide. This group is for parental choice only when the choice aligns with their beliefs. Spotsylvania, Virginia, and America are better than this. Democracy is better than this.

This was never about books. It’s always been about a political agenda.

Rebecca Murray

Spotsylvania