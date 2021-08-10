LETTER: Both Cigna, MWHC spend on executives, not patients

Both Cigna, MWHC spend on executives, not patients

Cathy Dyson’s article [“Firefighters put the heat on MWHC, Cigna to reach agreement,” Aug. 8] was well done, but she left out some key things.

Cigna claims they cannot afford what Mary Washington Health Care is asking for, and MWHC claims they cannot afford what Cigna is offering. Both sides are lying to us.

Last year, Cigna posted a profit of just under $4.5 billion. Yes, billion with a “B.” They also compensated their CEO with just under $20 million.

Last year, MWHC compensated their top 24 executives with over $8 million. That works out to $337,000 each or $147 per hour. Sure wish I made that kind of money. These numbers were acquired from various documents published by both corporations.

I am a retired firefighter/paramedic, and my wife is a retired emergency room nurse. We are on a fixed income. Over 39 years of service and this is how we are treated. Pay full premiums and now out-of-network rates.

Over 15,000 people in our area are affected by this stalemate. At future rallies there should be 15,000 people, but I am realistic and will settle for 5,000. Cigna has an office in the Tyson’s Corner area, so stay posted for a time and place for a future rally.