On Jan. 9, the Washington Post reported the mayors of Chicago and New York City pleaded with the Democratic governor of Colorado to stop shipping migrants to them. And here I thought only Republican governors were relocating migrants, but that is another story.

Let’s talk about numbers. Chicago, population 8.937 million, has received approximately 5,000 migrants. That’s one migrant per 1,787 citizens. NYC, population 9.95 million, has received approximately 21,700, for one migrant per 412 citizens. They are screaming they have exceeded their limit.

NBC has reported 800,000 migrants have been released into the USA since President Biden took office. The Post also reported there have been 1.2 million “known gotaways.” That is a total of 2 million that have entered and stayed in the USA in two years. With a population of 337.551 million people, that works out to one immigrant for every 169 U.S. citizens. Two of our wealthiest cities are screaming enough after receiving a fraction of their fair share. They can take no more.

How many more can the USA take? Who is taking more than their fair share so Chicago and NYC can take a break? Where is the housing (shortage of low-income housing), schools (overcrowded, budget issues), medical facilities (filled up, overworked), etc., to care for them? How does one plan for an unknown number crossing every day across our borders? Do we as a nation have a limit to the number we can absorb?

Fredericksburg’s fair share is 173 migrants. Are we ready to take them in? And add to this number as the flow across the borders continues. I support migration—legal migration. Both parties need to grow up, stop posturing year after year like spoiled brats, and work together to figure this out.

Todd Blose

Stafford