Letter: Boy Scout letter - support H.Res.29

Stafford Boy Scout makes case for H.Res.29

I’m a 14-year-old Boy Scout in Troop 317, and as part of my Citizenship in the Nation Merit Badge I had to look up a national issue and write to a newspaper, and I believe that yours should support H.Res.29.

This resolution would greatly help give children an idea of what climate change is. Everyone has heard of climate change but not everyone can talk about it and know more than, “It is getting hotter.” I think it would be a good step in the right direction if the next generation knew what they’re up against. We are the ones who must solve this problem after all.