LETTER: Bravo, Oxford-bound Bryant Lyttle!

Bravo, Oxford-bound Bryant Lyttle!

When moving to Fredericksburg in 2009, one of the first things I did was apply to teach as an adjunct professor at Germanna Community College. I did this until my last retirement at age 75 in 2017.

My journey at Germanna was a gift of unexpected rewards. Although never having taught Bryant Lyttle [“Orange man makes college journey from Germanna to Oxford,” Sept. 10], I met many students who began at Germanna with the same experience. I also was blessed by having many Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans in my classes over the years.

Bryant’s story is the beauty of community college, and his story epitomizes what I experienced at Germanna. My 16 semesters and seven summers of teaching the wonderful Germanna students will be long cherished.

Bravo, Bryant!

Russell Carter

Spotsylvania