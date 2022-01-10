Letter: Bright spots during local storm aftermath

Bright spots during local storm aftermath

Our gratitude goes to the hard-working linemen and linewomen who worked through the night under icy conditions to repair power lines after our Spotsylvania community and many others in the region went without power for days. Additional thanks go to the road crews who continue to work throughout the cold, snowy nights to clear city and county streets to make our lives safer and more productive.

The Fredericksburg Food Coop on Route 1 also deserves deep thanks for being open very early on Jan. 4 to serve area residents after the blizzard—as well as to provide a trucker, Route 1 transit travelers and local shoppers with a warm haven, early supplies and even a power charge. The cheerfulness and community-service orientation and can-do attitude of all the Fred Food Coop team make us proud to be member-owners of this healthful enterprise that serves the community.