LETTER: Brooke residents were betrayed by developer

Development has been a disaster in Brooke

Why has Stafford bet the farm on high-density residential growth inside an urban service area without water and sewer?

I reside in Brooke and will therefore opine on the Chapel Ridge subdivision. For the record, the Aquia District supervisor is aware of the importance of due diligence for compliance, since the commonwealth’s version of cluster subdivision regulations and the county’s are different.

One very important aspect of every proposed subdivision site plan is compliance with the rules, regulations and laws of the commonwealth that dictate the design parameters.

Chapel Ridge is far from what the founding legislation embraced several decades ago. If anything, it is self-defeating and therefore should not exist in its present form.

The people of Brooke have been betrayed by back-door agreements with the developer, builder and their legal representation to create a false sense of compliance. However it was approved, their disastrous behavior not only insults the land, but the people who have lived here for generations.

How do you take a rural farm, turn it into high-density homes without water and sewer, and allow it to become a farm again?