LETTER: Brooke residents were betrayed by developer

Development has been a disaster in Brooke
Why has Stafford bet the farm on high-density residential growth inside an urban service area without water and sewer?
I reside in Brooke and will therefore opine on the Chapel Ridge subdivision. For the record, the Aquia District supervisor is aware of the importance of due diligence for compliance, since the commonwealth’s version of cluster subdivision regulations and the county’s are different.
One very important aspect of every proposed subdivision site plan is compliance with the rules, regulations and laws of the commonwealth that dictate the design parameters.
Chapel Ridge is far from what the founding legislation embraced several decades ago. If anything, it is self-defeating and therefore should not exist in its present form.
The people of Brooke have been betrayed by back-door agreements with the developer, builder and their legal representation to create a false sense of compliance. However it was approved, their disastrous behavior not only insults the land, but the people who have lived here for generations.
How do you take a rural farm, turn it into high-density homes without water and sewer, and allow it to become a farm again?
How is it that the open spaces are a farce and disgrace the very meaning of preserving the land’s rural character?
How are the regulations governing land use in an open space compliant when HOAs override the law and therefore nullify the restrictions on land disturbance?
Now there are no legal remedies to abate the industrious, unbridled denuding of land in the name of rural preservation.
If any of what I have said is falling on deaf ears, please explain how Chapel Ridge has a 10-acre estate when lots there are 1 1/2 acres.
Bryant Wilkerson
Stafford
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!